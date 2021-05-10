Police pursuit in Chesapeake ends in Virginia Beach Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake dispatchers said a vehicle pursuit led officers from Chesapeake to Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the pursuit happened around 4:50 p.m.

It started in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake and ended on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach. It’s currently unclear what brought the pursuit to an end.

VDOT traffic cameras showed multiple police cars in the distance, but cameras didn’t give a better shot of the scene.

Dispatchers said there isn’t any information yet on whether there were injuries.

