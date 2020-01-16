Police: Multi-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach with injuries

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash at mile-marker 13.9 on westbound Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach has resulted in injuries.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said around 7:45 p.m. the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Anaya said five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which was cleared by 8 p.m.

Dispatchers said the first call reporting the crash came in around 6:10 p.m. Norfolk rescue crews responded.

VDOT said motorists should expect potential delays near Newtown Road.

The crash is still under investigation, Anaya said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories