Police: Multi-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach with injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash at mile-marker 13.9 on westbound Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach has resulted in injuries.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said around 7:45 p.m. the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Anaya said five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which was cleared by 8 p.m.

Dispatchers said the first call reporting the crash came in around 6:10 p.m. Norfolk rescue crews responded.

VDOT said motorists should expect potential delays near Newtown Road.

The crash is still under investigation, Anaya said.

