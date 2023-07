NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project pile driving activities are set to begin as early as July 7.

Crews have been working on the west side of Willoughby Bay Bridge over the past two years and now they will be expanding to the east side. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents who are living in the area or are working near the HRBT expansion may experience effects from the construction.