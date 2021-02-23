Patients hospitalized after head-on crash in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department officials say they took patients to the hospital after a head-on crash on Nike Park Road Tuesday night.

The department wrote on Facebook Tuesday that crews were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. to a crash with injuries in the 12500 block of Nike Park Road.

The arrived to find two vehicles with heavy damage that were involved.

Two medic units responded and assisted on scene. Then, the crews treated and transported patients to local medical centers.

Officials didn’t specify how many people were injured in the crash.

Virginia State Police and the Isle of Wight County sheriff’s Office assisted with reporting and vehicle recovery operations.

