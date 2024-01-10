OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – Parts of NC 12 are closed on Wednesday due to ocean overwash.

From the NPS Pony Pens to the ferry terminal, NC 12 is closed to motorists. Crews are currently working to clear the road.

Courtesy: NCDOT

NC 12 is open and passable on both Pea and Hatteras Islands, but NCDOT is urging drivers to use extreme caution when driving in this area. Several areas of standing rainwater have been reported along with a layer of blown sand on the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while crews work to clear the roads.