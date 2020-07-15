Part Route 658 in Southampton County closed for road work

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Route 658 in Southampton County will be closed for about a week for road work.
VDOT announced Tuesday afternoon that the road had closed between Route 675 (Greenhead Road) and Route 673 (Grays Shop Road) to replace a cross pipe.
A detour is in place and motorists should us Route 35 (Meherrin Road) and Route 671 (General Thomas Highway) to avoid the road closure.
Work will take about a week, weather permitting, VDOT said.
