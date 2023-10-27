ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will soon close a portion of Route 644 (Fire Tower Road) in Isle of Wight County to replace the bridge over Pope Swamp.

The road closure could start as early as Oct. 30 and signed detours will be in place.

Route 644 will be closed to through traffic between Route 646 (Beale Place Drive) and Horton’s Lane. There will be access to all existing private property and businesses along Route 644 during the work.

Motorists traveling on Route 644 (Fire Tower Road) south of Pope Swamp will use this detour:

Left onto Route 646 (Garrison Drive)

Left onto Route 645 (Tar Road)

Left onto Route 258 (Courthouse Highway)

Left onto Route 644 (Fire Tower Road)

Motorists traveling on Route 644 (Fire Tower Road) north of Pope Swamp will use this detour:

Travel north on Route 644 (Fire Tower Road)

Right onto Route 258 (Courthouse Highway)

Right onto Route 645 (Tar Road)

Right onto Route 646 (Garrison Drive)

Right onto Route 644 (Fire Tower Road)