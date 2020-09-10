Part of North King Street in Hampton to close for 5 days for flood reduction project

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton city officials announced on Thursday that part of North King Street will be closed for five days as part of a project to increase stormwater flood storage in the Bright’s Creek area.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 12, until Wednesday, Sept. 16, just north of downtown at North King Street near the Interstate 64 overpass will be closed. Detour signs will be posted to help reroute drivers.

“The project will provide additional stormwater storage by installing a new drainage system to carry rainwater from North King Street. It will also help filter pollutants from the water, helping to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay,” according to city officials.

The project is weather permitting.

