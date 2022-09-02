VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of London Bridge Road, between International Parkway and Crusader Circle, is currently closed as police investigate what they describe as a serious crash.

The southbound lanes are closed, but the northbound lanes remain open.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted that the road closure is expected to last several hours.

WAVY is working to find out if there are injuries reported and how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers can use Lynnhaven Parkway or Dam Neck Road to detour around the crash scene.

Stay with WAVY for updates on-air and online.