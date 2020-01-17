Part of Indian River Road to close Sunday for police training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Indian River Road will be closed to traffic on Sunday, Jan. 19 for a police exercise at the West Neck Bridge.

Police say the exercise will run from 4 to 10 p.m.

“Road closed” signs will be posted at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Indian River Road, as well as West Neck Road and Indian River Road.

Residents living in the closure area will still have access to their homes.

Officers will be on scene to assist motorists.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.