Part of Independence Boulevard to close this weekend for utility work

(Photo courtesy: City of Hampton)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two lanes on southbound Independence Boulevard will close Friday night and Saturday morning for utility work.

Virginia Beach released a news release Thursday saying the utility work will affect the two outside southbound lanes between N Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street.

The closure will be from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, until 8 a.m. the next morning, Saturday, Nov. 7

All work is weather-permitting.

The same closure will be in place from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

