Part of Independence Boulevard to close this weekend for utility work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two lanes on southbound Independence Boulevard will close Friday night and Saturday morning for utility work.
Virginia Beach released a news release Thursday saying the utility work will affect the two outside southbound lanes between N Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street.
The closure will be from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, until 8 a.m. the next morning, Saturday, Nov. 7
All work is weather-permitting.
The same closure will be in place from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
