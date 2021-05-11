2 men suffer non life-threatening injuries following shooting on I-664 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say 2 men sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting which temporarily closed a portion of I-664 in Hampton Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, troopers got the call for the incident at 12:13 p.m. which occurred between Aberdeen Road through Power Plant Parkway.

Two sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

VDOT cameras show police blocking the exit ramp near mile marker 1.2 in Hampton. All northbound lanes in that vicinity are also closed.

Update: Other Security/Police Activity: NB on I-664 at MM1.2 (0.5mi south of Powhatan Pkwy Exit2) in Hampton. All NB travel lanes closed; exit ramp closed. Potential Delays. 1:14PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) May 11, 2021

10 On Your Side has reached out to Virginia State Police for information on the reason for the police presence.

