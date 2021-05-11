2 men suffer non life-threatening injuries following shooting on I-664 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say 2 men sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting which temporarily closed a portion of I-664 in Hampton Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, troopers got the call for the incident at 12:13 p.m. which occurred between Aberdeen Road through Power Plant Parkway.
Two sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting.
VDOT cameras show police blocking the exit ramp near mile marker 1.2 in Hampton. All northbound lanes in that vicinity are also closed.
10 On Your Side has reached out to Virginia State Police for information on the reason for the police presence.
