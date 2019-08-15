Part of E. Little Creek Road closed for emergency sewer repairs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – HRSD is completing emergency sewer repairs on part of East Little Creek Road in Norfolk Thursday.

The right and center westbound lanes at the I-64 overpass, between W. Glen Road and Admiral Taussig Boulevard, are currently closed. Traffic is moving in the left lane only while the work continues.

Traffic accessing Little Creek Road from the I-64 off ramp at Exit 276C must turn right into the eastbound lanes.

To avoid the work zone, drivers are encouraged to use Exit 277B, East Bayview Boulevard, Thole Street and Granby Street as alternate routes.

