Part of CBBT to be closed, traffic rerouted to other trestle for repaving

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Starting in the evening Feb. 6, a segment of the northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel will be diverted to the southbound part of the bridge for milling and repaving.

The CBBT will be open throughout the improvement project, however, all of the northbound traffic will be directed to the southbound lanes of the span “C” trestle.

The change will make a bi-directional flow of traffic for about 10 miles, from Portal Island #4 to Fisherman Island.

No passing will be allowed during the milling and paving work.

Also, the scenic overlook will be closed during the duration of the project.

This is the second phase of the project to improve the bridge-tunnel, which will allow for a much smoother ride across.

The project is slated for completion in May. The contractor doing the work was awarded the project in July 2019. Phase I began in September 2019 with the repaving of the dual southbound lanes of C trestle.

This is the first repaving project since the Parallel Crossing Project, Phase I was completed in 1999.