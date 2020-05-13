Overturned tractor-trailer spills load on Route 58

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Rescue crews had to assist with removing a driver from his overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

The single vehicle accident took place on Route 58 eastbound at Route 460 just before 1 p.m.

The tractor-trailer lost its load of scrap metal in the roadway. It took crews several hours to remove the debris and the truck from the road.

The injured driver was not seriously hurt according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.