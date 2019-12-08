Overturned tractor-trailer blocks Norfolk exit on Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers on I-64 were forced to take a detour Saturday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned in Norfolk.

Officials say the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the I-64 eastbound exit ramp at Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police confirmed Norfolk Police had originally responded to the scene.

She added that State Police were notified shortly after.

As of Sunday, the road has reopened.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the accident.

