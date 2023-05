CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An overturned dump truck caused lane closures and delays on I-464 in Chesapeake.

According to VDOT, the crash occurred on I-464 near Poindexter St. The north ride lane, the right shoulder, and the entrance ramps were closed. There is no ETA on when the ramp will reopen at this time.

VDOT camera shows overturned dump truck on I-464 in Chesapeake

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident and if there are any injuries.