NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an overturned construction truck on I-64 East in Norfolk is causing delays Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at mile marker 283.8 near the I-264 interchange. The left lane of the exit ramp is blocked.

Motorists can expect potential delays due to a the crash.

No injuries have been reported as of 3 p.m. and no addition information on the cause is available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.