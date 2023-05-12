NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an upcoming road closure on Denbigh Boulevard.

Beginning as early as 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15, and continuing until as late as 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, Denbigh Boulevard will be closed in both directions.

Contractor crews will work overnight on the bridge replacement project on Denbigh Boulevard over I-64. They will work on final pavement markets and the setup of temporary traffic control devices.

A detour will be in place taking drivers from Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to Bland Boulevard as an alternate route.

According to VDOT, the plans are weather and schedule dependent, and are subject to change. For more information on the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, visit the VDOT website.