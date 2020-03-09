Overnight flagging operations scheduled on Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic on Denbigh Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane under flagger control, from 7 p.m. Monday night to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Under the flagging operations, eastbound and westbound traffic will be alternated using an open travel lane on Denbigh Boulevard between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive.

Officials said drivers should expect brief, intermittent stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes during this time as crews lift and set each beam in place.

This is all part of the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project. Construction of a new eastbound span of the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge is underway.

Once the eastbound span is complete, officials said two lanes of traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed eastbound side of the bridge to allow for the demolition and construction of a new westbound span.

The project is estimated to be complete in summer 2021.

To read more about the project, click here.

More Traffic News