Overnight exit ramp closures at exit 273 on I-64 in Norfolk starting Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation with close the exit ramp on Interstate 64 eastbound to 4th View Street (exit 273) overnight this weekend.

The closure will be for road repairs and will start as early as Friday, Dec. 17 from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

If needed, pavement repair work will also continue on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Traveling on I-64 east who normally use exit 273 should use exit 272 and follow detour signs:

Take Exit 272

Turn left on Bayville St.

Continue on to 13th View St.

Turn right on W. Ocean View Ave.

Turn right on 4th View St.