Overnight detour scheduled at Great Bridge Boulevard Overpass

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight detour is scheduled at the Great Bridge Boulevard Overpass this month.

Great Bridge Boulevard between Tennyson Street and the I-64 off-ramp will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, Feb 18, and Friday, Feb 19., will be used as backup dates, if necessary.

Motorists should follow the detour below. Detour information will also be designated with signage along the roadway.

GREAT BRIDGE BLVD DETOUR



Traveling South on Great Bridge Blvd

Right on Booker Street

Left on Bainbridge Boulevard

Left on Dominion Boulevard

End detour and turn left/right on Great Bridge Blvd

﻿Traveling North on Great Bridge Blvd