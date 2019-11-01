Overnight detour on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – If your travels this weekend take you over the High Rise Bridge, be aware of some construction that will be closing the road.

As part of the new High Rise Bridge Expansion Project, there will be a full roadway closure and detour on I-64 during the overnight hours Saturday and Sunday.

Road Closure

Saturday, November 2 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 3 at 6 a.m.

Sunday, November 3 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 4 at 4 a.m.

Detour Information

Drivers traveling on I-64 westbound towards Virginia Beach will be detoured at Exit 296 (US-17/George Washington Highway). From that exit, drivers will follow this detour:

Left on George Washington Highway (US-17 North)

Right on S. Military Highway

Cross the Gilmerton Bridge

Exit right to I-464 S

Exit 1A to I-64 W (towards Virginia Beach)

Continue on I-64 W

Drivers traveling on I-64 eastbound toward Bowers Hill will be detoured at Exit 291A to I-464. They will follow this detour:

Exit 291A to I-464

Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)

Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)

Cross the Gilmerton Bridge

Exit right to I-64

Get the latest information on the expansion project at this link.