CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An overnight crash on George Washington Highway resulted in downed power lines.

George Washington Highway South is closed at Delwood Road due to a vehicle crash that caused power lines to block the roadway.

A detour is currently in place while crews work to clear the road.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: George Washington Hwy S is CLOSED at Delwood Rd due to an overnight vehicle accident resulting in downed power lines. A detour is in place while crews work to clear the roadway and restore power lines. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) January 11, 2024

The accident has also resulted in traffic signal outages at Canal Drive and Gilmerton Road.

Chesapeake Roads says that estimated time for reopening is 8 a.m.