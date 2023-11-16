NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -– Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will temporarily close the I-64 west off-ramp to Tidewater Drive south (exit 277A) overnight on Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17.

The closure Thursday night will be from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

On Friday, the closure is scheduled to last from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning.

Crews will be conducting work as part of construction for the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Norfolk Segment. A signed detour route will be in place to direct motorists.

If weather delays the work, VDOT will notify the public of any changes.

Visit the project site to learn more about construction updates, traffic impacts and to sign up to receive project updates.