NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An overnight closure is scheduled on Boush St. in Norfolk Thursday.

According to a tweet from the City of Norfolk, southbound lanes on Boush St. between Freemason Street and College Place will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.

This closure is being put into place so Dominion Energy crews can access come critical systems in the area.

The city says northbound lanes will not be affected by this closure.