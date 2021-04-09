Overhead sign removal to cause some lane, ramp closures on I-264 in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Contracted crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will implement some lane and ramp closures as well as “slow rolls” as they work to remove an overhead sign structure spanning I-264.

The work will start as early as Friday, April 9 and is part of the Interstate 64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

The multi-lane closures will be in both directions of I-264 at the Witchduck Road (exit 16) interchange on April 9 starting as early as 8 p.m., through April 11 at 5 a.m.

Other traffic impacts include:

Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-264 east starting at 10 p.m. on April 9 through 5 a.m. on April 11;

All but one eastbound lane of I-264 and all but two westbound lanes closed no earlier than 12:01 a.m. on April 11 until as late as 7 a.m.;

Brief, intermittent slow rolls with stoppages of up to 20 minutes in both directions of I-264, starting as early as 12:01 a.m. on April 11; and

Full closure of the on-ramp from Witchduck Road to I-264 east from no earlier than 11 p.m. on April 10 to no later than 7 a.m. on April 11, with a detour in place utilizing Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard; and

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to Witchduck Road from no earlier than 11 p.m. on April 10 to no later than 7 a.m. on April 11, with a detour in place utilizing Newtown Road (exit 15) to access Witchduck Road or Princess Ann Road to access I-264 east.

This work requires the large crane to be staged within lane closures on eastbound I-264 for the duration of the sign removal, including during daytime hours.

Motorists should plan ahead and seek alternate routes during this time.

The work depends on the weather and could change, VDOT said.