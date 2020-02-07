One taken to local trauma center after crash Wednesday on James River Bridge

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department says one person was taken to a local trauma center following a car crash on the James River Bridge.

Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the bridge around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to dispatcher information on the call time.

There was heavy damage, the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

One person was transported to a local trauma center.

