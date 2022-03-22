NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Progress on the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project this week is still underway.

Crews are working overnight on the project.

Contractor crews will close the on-ramp from northbound Newtown Road to I-264 west on Tuesday, March 22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation wrote in a news release Tuesday.

As for motorists, they should use the signed detour, which uses Virginia Beach Boulevard and Witchduck Road to re-access I-264 west.

Starting 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on March 23 the on-ramp from southbound Newtown Road to I-264 west will be closed. Similarly, the detour will use the roundabout at Greenwich Road to re-access I-264 west via the northbound Newtown Road on-ramp.

The presented schedule is subject to change. Paving work is weather dependent and both on-ramps will not be closed all at the same time.

Visit www.i64i264improvements.org for more information on the improvements coming to the I-64/I-264 Interchange and the Newtown and Witchduck ramps.