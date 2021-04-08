Northbound MMMBT to close for up to 2 hours Thursday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel will close completely for up to two hours Thursday night.

Virginia State Police have requested the closure, but VDOT did not provide details on why.

The closure will start as early as 9 p.m.

A detour will be in place directing drivers to the Bridge Road (exit) 9 route over the James River Bridge.

