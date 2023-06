PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Northbound lanes of traffic on High Street and the Churchland Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The closures are due to northbound High Street roadwork associated with the Churchland Bridge Project.

On Thursday and Friday, the entrance to the Waterview neighborhood near High Street and Shenandoah Street will also be closed during the roadwork.

For additional details, please contact the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.