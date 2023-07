Screenshot of the Dominion Energy outage map taken at 3:20 p.m. on July 28 shows the power line issue knocked out power to 94 customers in this area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On July 28, Dominion Power will be working on a down power line issue on North Lynnhaven Road, between Kings Grant Road and Smiths Lane.

According to a social media post from the city, the roads are expected to be closed until around 5 p.m.

The Dominion Energy outage map shows 94 customers lost power because of the damaged line.