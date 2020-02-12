Norfolk’s Wilma Modlin recognized as one of Virginia’s most outstanding crossing guards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, a beloved Norfolk crossing guard is getting a big “thank you.”

Wilma Modlin has been a crossing guard for the past ten years for Norfolk’s Oceanair Elementary School. She was just selected as one of Virginia’s most outstanding crossing guards — for the second year running. Ms. Modlin was among 70 nominees this year and one of only six recipients.

There are many reasons why Wilma Modlin was nominated for this award, including her positive spirit and signature smile. Students and families refer to her as “Ms. Wilma.” She knows the walkers by name and makes it a point to compliment students on their safety and positive behaviors.

She also helps out with daycare vans, bus and traffic congestion, as well as the overall safety of students.

Students and their families weren’t the only ones that noticed her dedication and love for this job. “I congratulate Ms. Modlin for receiving this honor,” Police Chief Larry D. Boone said. “Her dedication to the safety of our next generation of leaders is not only seen but felt by the students and staff at Oceanair Elementary School.”

Oceanair Principal Lenthia Willie-Clark said, “She is a constant positive presence and our community, staff and children all love her. She is so deserving of this recognition.”

“Ms. Wilma” will be honored at the annual statewide Crossing Guard Appreciation Day on Feb. 12. This day is designed to say “thank you” to all of the wonderful and outstanding role models that help students everywhere cross the streets safely to and from school.

