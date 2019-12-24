Norfolk Botanical Garden reports 2-hour line for Garden of Lights event Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Garden reported a long line for its Dominion Energy Garden of Lights event Monday night.

“With the holiday fast approaching we will likely experience high volume of traffic tonight for Dominion Energy Garden of Lights,” the botanical garden said.

As of 8 p.m., Norfolk Police reported the line for the event was at Military Highway, which meant “at least” a two-hour wait, the Norfolk Botanical Garden posted on Facebook.

If the line begins to affect traffic, police may need to temporarily close the line.

“The safety of our guests and the surrounding traffic is one of our highest priorities,” the post read. “Please be patient with us! Check Facebook for updates on the line throughout the night!”