VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Wednesday, drivers will use the first asphalt lanes that are part of the $150 million Laskin Road bridge replacement and widening project that began in fall 2019, and has a new targeted date for completion of spring 2024.

VDOT has set out an advisory that “two new asphalt lanes will head west and will be shifted to the right onto the newly widened roadway, allowing crews to continue roadway construction on the existing eastbound lanes. Alternating, single-lane closure will be in place starting as early as 7 a.m. until noon to help crews’ safety implement the shift.”

Basically, two roads — one heading west, and one heading east, and no turns in between, which means a lot of U-turns.

You can see new pavement markings for new lane changes on Laskin Road.

There will be no left turns into the Virginia Beach Community Chapel or Norfolk Christian’s Lower School, both greatly impacted, along with the Linkhorn Bay Condominiums.

“We are just going to put it on our Facebook page and send an email for our congregation to make sure they will have to go down to Winwood Drive to make a U-turn if they are coming from the Oceanfront,” said Virginia Beach Community Chapel senior pastor Robb Esperat.

It’s just the opposite coming or going at Linkhorn Bay Condominiums.

If you are heading east trying to get to the condos, you have to drive by the condominiums and then make a U-turn at Cardinal Road and double back to the condominiums heading west and to all places on that side of Laskin Road.

“It has certainly been frustrating at times,” Esperat said. “It’s hardship, but we are going to worship Jesus whether there are traffic complications or not.”

“Here is the bottom line. If I’m going west, then I’m heading east to turn,” said Laskin Road businessperson Frank Malbon, who has been living with Laskin Road construction for more than four years.

For now, he will no longer be able to make a left turn out of his business to head west and has to head east to go to Cardinal Road and do a U-turn to then head west.

“I think the price of progress is fine when it’s finished,” Malbon said, “but it has taken an awful long time and it’s inconvenienced a lot of people.”