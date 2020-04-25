Newtown Road detour begins May, possible delays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Construction is planned to continue as part of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project and on May 2, part of the southbound side of Newtown Road will experience periodic closures.

The closures are scheduled to occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and continuously on the weekends from 7 p.m. on Fridays through 5 a.m. on Mondays, according to a statement released.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the closures via Center Drive and Kempsville Road before driving back on to Newtown Road. Additional signage will direct traffic to use I-264 west, I-64 east, and I-264 east before re-accessing Newtown Road at exit 15.

During this time, the northbound side of Newtown Road will close to one lane and no detour however, left turns onto Center Drive will be restricted.

The work is part of extending the I-264 collector-distributor lanes and the detour should be lifted in mid-June, as weather and schedule allow.

More information about the project can be found online.

