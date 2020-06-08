New traffic shift expected on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach starting Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced drivers should expect changes to the traffic pattern on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.

Officials said the shift will take place in the eastbound lanes of Laskin Road from the eastern end of the Linkhorn Bay Bridge to 150 feet east of Red Robin Road.

Photo courtesy of VDOT

Crews will shift the current eastbound lanes (toward the Oceanfront) in this location onto the existing feeder road, just south of Laskin Road.

Westbound lanes (toward Hilltop) from Red Robin Road to the Linkhorn Bay Bridge will not shift.

Crews will be placing flexible delineators, temporary barriers and signs to manage eastbound traffic, according to a news release. If you need to access homes or businesses during this shift, officials said that will be possible.

During the shift, U-turns will be restricted on eastbound Laskin Road between the Linkhorn Bay Bridge and just east of Red Robin Road.

If you need to make a U-turn, drivers should travel eastbound and make a U-turn onto the westbound lanes using Cardinal Road.

VDOT officials said the shift is expected to be in place through 2020. They said it will allow for construction activities and utility work to safely occur in the median of Laskin Road.

For more information about the project, click here.