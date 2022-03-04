New traffic pattern on Route 460 in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin its next phase of rehabilitating the Route 460 (Windsor Boulevard/General Mahone Boulevard) bridge over Blackwater River.

Beginning as early as March 7, the east and westbound traffic will be shifted to the westbound lanes on Route 460 between Zuni Circle and Tucker Swamp Road (Route 635). Eastbound lanes on Route 460 over Blackwater River will close to allow for rehabilitation on that side of the bridge.

Single-lane traffic will be maintained in each direction on Route 460. Wide loads exceeding 10 feet 6 inches are advised to use an alternate route.

Listed below are the suggested alternate routes for restricted vehicles:

To Route 460 west:

Turn left on Route 258

Take Route 58 Business to Route 35

Turn right on Route 616

Turn left on Route 460

To Route 460 east:

Turn right Route 616

Turn left on Route 35

Follow Route 58 to Route 258

Turn right on Route 460

For more information on the Route 460 Project over Blackwater River in Isle of Wight County visit the project website: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/hamptonroads/route_460_over_blackwater_river.asp.