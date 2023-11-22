YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A new traffic pattern on Goosley Road on Route 17 was implemented on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) worked with the National Park Service (NPS) to create a new traffic pattern on Goosley Road at the Route 17 intersection in York County.

The change involved reallocating the existing lanes on Goosley Road to a new alignment at the intersection, making the left lane a dedicated left-turn-only lane. The right lane has been reassigned to allow motorists to turn left, go straight or turn right at the intersection.

VDOT says that the new traffic pattern is designed to help alleviate traffic congestion on Goosley Road during the long-term Colonial Parkway closure due to the NPS bridge replacement project.

For more information, visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information.