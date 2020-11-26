New research shows road rage behaviors come with pricey penalties

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third straight year in 2019, the government’s road safety agency said Thursday, Oct. 1. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Although fewer travelers are expected to hit the roadways for the holidays this year, road rage is always a concern. New data shows this behavior has consequences that could take a big hit to your wallet.

Data from insurance company comparison site The Zebra shows that 82% of drivers in the U.S. admit to having at least one episode of aggressive driving or road rage during the past year.

If you’re charged with reckless driving in Virginia, Nicole Beck, the communications director for The Zebra said you can expect your car insurance bill to go up by 39%. That’s almost as much as a DUI, which raises rates 52%

“If you get a violation for road rage or aggressive driving, your car insurance rates are going to go up by 1,000 more than what you already pay every year for the next three years,” Beck said.

The study also shows tailgating and distracted driving behaviors make drivers in Virginia the angriest.

Beck said make sure you channel your inner zen and if you see anyone engaging in road rage, ignore it and move on. It’s not worth the hefty price tag on the ticket.

The study can be found here.

