New I-564 connector ramp opens to public traffic Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that a new I-564 connector ramp will open to traffic on Monday.

The ramp opens on Jan. 18 and features nearly three miles of new, four-lane limited-access highway to help streamline the Hampton Roads transportation network.

It will connect I-564 to Norfolk International Terminals’ (NIT) North Gate, Naval Station Norfolk’s Gate 6, and Hampton Boulevard while providing direct freight access to NIT — the Virginia Port Authority’s largest terminal in Hampton Roads.

This marks a major milestone for the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project. The new connector ramp has been serving port traffic since late December 2017.

With this final phase, the connector will now provide direct access from the interstate to Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) Gate 6 and Truck Inspection, and to Hampton Boulevard via the Public Connector.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Westbound Traffic

Access New Exit 1 from the right two lanes of I-564 Westbound between Terminal Boulevard (exit 2) and the runway underpass. The right lane is an exit-only lane.

Port traffic – keep to the left and follow signs to NIT North GateHampton Boulevard.

Truck inspection traffic – keep right and use the appropriate exit Gate 6.

Traffic – keep straight and Gate 6 is located at the end of the ramp.

A new traffic signal will be in operation near Gate 6.



Hampton Boulevard Traffic

Traffic exiting the Intermodal Connector on the one-way Hampton Boulevard ramp will come to a new signalized intersection at Seabee Road.

Turn left for access to Pass/ID Office, NEX Long Term parking, and the MWR Pool.

Keep straight to access Hampton Boulevard and NSN Gate 5.

The I-564 Intermodal Connector Project is a partnership between the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division (EFLHD), the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the U.S. Navy.

For more information on the project, visit i564intermodal.com.