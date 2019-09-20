New flyover from I-64 to I-264 in Norfolk now open to drivers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The wait is over.

A new flyover ramp from Interstate 64 West to Interstate 26 East in Norfolk opened to drivers early Friday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the ramp is expected to get rid of “jockeying” that happens “between drivers leaving I-264 for Newtown Road and those merging onto I-264 from I-64 West.”

VDOT Image

VDOT delayed the ramp’s opening last month following a pre-opening inspection. Final preparations for the ramp were made from Thursday night to Friday morning.

This flyover is part of Phase I of its I-64/264 Interchange Improvements project. More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website.