New details released on $3.8-billion HRBT expansion project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City council received a report from the Virginia Department of Transportation Tuesday night releasing details about the massive Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project.

The report gave an update on the progress of the $3.8-billion VDOT project.

Now, the project is advancing conceptual designs, which is expected to talk until December 2020.

In the meantime, VDOT is releasing information about its plans to mitigate traffic impacts during construction, as well as the overall project timeline.

The main goal of the HRBT project is to widen the facility and alleviate constant congestion.

VDOT will expand both the north and south island to accommodate the wider lanes. The expansion is expected to take five years to finish.

Map of HRBT Expansion | Courtesy of VDOT

HRBT Timeline | Courtesy of VDOT

A boring machine will be used to create the second-largest tunnel opening in North America, making it the largest and most complicated project of its kind in Virginia history.

Tunnel Boring Machine in North America | Courtesy of VDOT

So who’s funding it? According to VDOT, the Hampton Roads Transportation Fund will foot 95 percent of the bill. The rest will come from a collection of: