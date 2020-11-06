Nearly $2 million road improvement project in JCC completed early

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Some good news for drivers on the peninsula. Crews have completed improvements at the intersection of Centerville Road and News Road in James City County ahead of schedule and under budget.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced the completion of the project on Nov. 5.

The project added a traffic light, three new turn lanes and a marked bicycle lane, among other updates.

According to a release from VDOT, these improvements are designed to cut down on congestion, and increase safety for both drivers and cyclists.

Crews started construction on the nearly $2 million project back in January. They completed the work 15 days early and under budget.