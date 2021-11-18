N.C 12 traffic to redirect to new Rodanthe Roundabout in OBX

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Traffic on N.C Highway 12 to the Outer Banks village of Rodanthe will be moved, beginning Nov. 19, onto a new roundabout.

This change is part of the traffic shift onto the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge which is expected to open in early 2022.

Signage will keep traffic flowing on a constant direction and prevent drivers from exiting the roundabout to the bridge. The speed limit through the roundabout will be 20 mph. Rumble strips will be installed on the roadway leading up to the roundabout to remind drivers to slow down as they approach.

The Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge is near completion with its construction. It is a long-term transportation solution for N.C. 12 that bypasses a section of the highway vulnerable to flooding and ocean overwash.

For more information, visit DriveNC.gov.