VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — State police responded to the scene of a wreck during the middle of the rainstorm Sunday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on I-64 Westbound near the Indian River road exit in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (V-DOT), it was a multiple-car crash. One car ran off the road and landed in a ditch.

Crews closed down several lanes while they cleared the crash.

We’re working to find out how it happened, and if anyone was hurt.