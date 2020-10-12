3 adults, 1 child injured in crash on Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire officials said a multiple-vehicle crash injured three adults and one child Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway.

Fire-rescue units were dispatched to the multiple-vehicle crash with possible entrapment. The first unit arrived on scene to find that it didn’t involve an entrapment, but asked additional units to continue responding due to the number of people involved in the crash.

Three adults and a child were taken to a local hospital with injuries. Fire officials said the extent of their injuries was unknown as of 6 p.m.

Eastbound lanes of the road were closed as of 4:45 p.m. with a traffic detour in place.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and use an alternate route if possible.

The crash investigation team was called to the scene to help investigate, a police spokeswoman said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

(Photo courtesy: VB Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: VB Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: VB Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: VB Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: VB Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: VB Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: VB Fire Department)

Latest Posts: