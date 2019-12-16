Multi-vehicle crash with entrapment on I-664 at MMMBT

Live Now
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The northbound lanes of I-664 at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel are closed as Virginia State Police investigate a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment.

The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m.

According to state police, the lanes are expected to be blocked for a while.

Motorists can use the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel or the James River Bridge as alternate routes.

There is no word at this time if injuries were reported.

This is breaking traffic news. Stay with WAVY on air or you can access the WAVY.com live traffic cameras for updates.

