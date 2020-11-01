Multi-vehicle crash on VA-164 closes all eastbound lanes on West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth

(Photo courtesy: Michele Lawrence)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on VA-164 at the West Norfolk Bridge closed all eastbound lanes in Portsmouth Saturday night.

511Hampton Roads and DriveERT tweeted about the incident around 8:50 p.m. saying that motorists can expect potential delays. As of 9:15 p.m., the lanes are still closed.

No information is available on how many cars were involved or if injuries were reported.

