CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes Saturday night.

The incident happened after 8 p.m. on I-664 at mile marker 19.6 in Chesapeake, near Route 58.

Motorists can expect potential delays due to the crash. The north left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Injuries are not known at this time.

